Daughter of Man Killed by United States Police Officer Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) Lawyers for the daughter of a 38-year-old man who was shot dead by a Los Angeles police officer in April filed a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday, alleging there was no legal justification for the fatal shooting.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Melanie Hernández and the girl's guardian against the city and the officer involved, Toni McBride, alleges that McBride fatally shot Daniel Hernández after a car accident that involved the man on April 22 at 5 : 37 pm at the intersection of San Pedro and 32 East Streets.

According to the complaint, some of those involved in the collision were injured and critically ill, and several civilian bystanders asked the police to ask for emergency medical help.

The lawsuit alleges that, instead of providing immediate assistance to the victims of the accident, McBride and his fellow officers "were standing near their patrols some distance from the collision."

The lawsuit alleges that Hernández, who had been injured in the accident, "got out of his vehicle showing shock, trauma, and panic." The lawsuit said Hernandez then walked a few steps from his vehicle "with an unsteady pace, without posing a threat to anyone," when McBride unloaded two rounds.

The man, who was shirtless at the time, fell to the ground and, according to the lawsuit, McBride "unloaded four more rounds on Hernández's body while lying on the pavement." The complaint said that a knife was recovered at the scene.

Each of McBride's rounds "lacked justification and recklessly endangered multiple viewers," the lawsuit alleges.

The plaintiffs also allege that after the shooting, which was filmed by bystanders and posted on Facebook, officers "immediately began to invent a plausible but false scenario that conspired to cover up McBride's misconduct by claiming that Hernandez posed a threat to the police and / or the public because a knife was recovered from the scene. "

According to the lawsuit, the allegedly manufactured stage "was designed to give the false and fraudulent appearance of justification for the use of lethal force when McBridge and (his fellow officers) knew it did not exist."

A LAPD spokesperson said the department does not comment on pending litigation.

