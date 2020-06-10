Daniel Radcliffe talks about J.K. Rowling's Supposed Transphobic Tweets

Daniel Radcliffe has responded to J.K. Rowling's series of alleged homophobic tweets he posted over the weekend, explaining that he felt "compelled,quot; to speak up about the controversy due to his connection to the Harry Potter franchise. In an essay posted on the Trevor Project website, Radcliffe wanted to make his opinion clear: "Transgender women are women."

"Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and runs counter to all advice given by professional healthcare associations that have much more experience on this topic than either Jo or me," Radcliffe wrote, referring to Rowling for the first time. Name.

I love you Daniel Radcliffe https://t.co/0WtwOTDbFt – Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) June 9, 2020

The 30-year-old also noted that his different opinion does not mean that he and Rowling are "fighting,quot; because that is not what it is about, and it is not important at the moment.

On Saturday, Rowling tweeted a link to a Devex editorial titled "Create a More Equal Post-COVID-19 World for Menstruating People." He also added the comment: "‘ Menstruating people. " I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Somebody help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?

Rowling argued that being a biological woman has shaped her life, experiences, and career, and she doesn't think it's hateful to say so. She also expressed her long-standing support for trans people, and said she would march with them if they were discriminated against for being trans.

Fans quickly beat Rowling, arguing that transgender men and non-binary people also menstruate, while others who are biologically female do not menstruate due to medical reasons.

@J. K. Rowling has pointed out why so many gays are concerned about the new version of trans activism. We used to be comrades in arms with our coworkers until some extremists insisted that biological sex was an illusion. Our legal protections and our identities are based on it. https://t.co/dag9xwNINf – Malcolm Clark (@TwisterFilm) June 6, 2020

Radcliffe says Project Trevor research shows that 78 percent of transgender and non-binary youth have reported being discriminated against because of their gender identity. He admitted that he is still learning how to be a better ally, and he knows there is more work to be done.

Daniel Radcliffe also said Harry Potter fans who regret "deeply,quot; the pain Rowling's comments have caused. He added that if the books taught them that love is the most powerful force in the universe and can overcome anything, and if they believe that a character is trans, not binary, gender fluid, gay or bisexual, then that is something "sacred,quot;. . between the reader and the book.

"And in my opinion, no one can touch that. It means to you what it means to you and I hope these comments do not pollute too much, "wrote Radcliffe.