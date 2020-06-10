Daniel Radcliffe and Harry Potter Stunt double interview with David Holmes – Up News Info

When stunt artist David Holmes, who had doubled for Daniel Radcliffe in all eight Harry Potter films, was seriously injured while rehearsing a flight scene for the final chapter in 2009, his career as a specialist came to a sudden end. Holmes broke his neck doing a trick and froze from the chest down. He has spent the next 11 years adjusting to life with limited mobility only in his arms and hands.

But his love for his profession has not wavered, and he has now partnered with his "double actor" Radcliffe for a new podcast, Cunning Tricks, in which the couple interviews specialist artists from around the world to shed light on the people responsible for some of the most memorable sequences in film history.

"What I missed from my days at work, as much as doing the stunts and getting that buzz, were the conversations and stories that me and the stunt guys used to share," says Holmes now. "You realize that the whole community is made up of so many memories and so many characters."

Radcliffe accompanied him because he also liked to listen to the stories of the specialist department. Harry Potter franchise. "I would say to anyone, if you go to a film set, the stunt department is the department to hang out on, because those stories are amazing," he says.

Holmes started with Potter at 17, and due to his small stature, he was a perfect double for an 11-year-old Radcliffe. But stunt coordinator Greg Powell also accused Holmes of helping Radcliffe get physically fit to handle the tricks that would put his face front and center. "We were at Alnwick Castle and there is a scene where Harry has to hit a ball with a bat," recalls Holmes. "As soon as Greg and I saw Dan swing the bat, he just looked at me and said, 'We're going to have to work with him a little bit, you know?' It was the way Dan was it moved, you could tell it didn't come from any kind of athletic training. "

"That's a polite way of saying it," laughs Radcliffe. "Imagine being an 11 year old and being told, 'You will run on mats and jump on trampolines.' It was a paradise. I feel like any actor who has an interest in doing stunts and wants to get involved in those things as much as possible needs to build a relationship with your stunt double, or at least with the stunt department. If you don't, they'll never know what you're capable of. "

The couple collaborated intensely over the course of eight movies, and as Radcliffe's training continued, he was able to take on bigger challenges. The fourth movie, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, involves a huge underwater sequence, which Holmes would plot and train Radcliffe to deliver. And a 35-foot drop to one of the sloping roofs of Hogwarts Castle, which the specialist department believed Radcliffe was ready to tackle on his own.

"They explained it to me and said," It measures 35 feet. Do you think you can do that? "Radcliffe remembers." At 14 or 15, you are full of courage in front of a group of specialists, so I thought, "Yes, of course I can."

"Dan was on a wire on a sloping tile roof," explains Holmes. "It has fallen off a static wire onto the ceiling and then starts to slide. The risk is the initial drop, which we padded it through, and then the speed that increases as it slides down. Not only that, but he slid off the roof and pulled a broomstick over his shoulder to place on his lap, then landed on a mat at the bottom. There were many things to think about in four or five seconds. But he was pukka; really good . "

"In hindsight, I remember it and I think it was crazy to be allowed to do that," laughs Radcliffe. "35 feet is much taller than you think once you get there."

Radcliffe's relationship with Holmes lasted just as intensely after the Holmes accident, and this new podcast stems from a larger project the couple has been working on since 2016, which will tell Holmes's story. "We thought we needed to find a way to use all of these other amazing stories that we were hearing," says Radcliffe.

The podcast launched with an episode featuring Derek Lea, who has more than 500 credits to his name, including Titanic, Saving Private Ryan and Bond movies. And the first season of episodes features Tina Maskell and David Forman, Paul Lowe, Jo McLaren, Rocky Taylor and the late Brian ‘Sonny’ Nickels.

The conversations are frank and fun, as well as honest about the risks inherent in the job, and teams of job specialists work to mitigate that risk. "It's always about minimizing risk," Holmes insists. "But at the same time, you shouldn't go to work unless you are willing to hope that there is a chance that it will not go well and that you will not have a second chance." I suffered the highest price for doing what I love, but I will always say, "I was a specialist, I went to work, I took that risk, I took that money."

"I think there is a myth about specialists who say they are superhuman in some way," says Radcliffe. "When the public sees something really painful or horrible, they think it was a visual effect or that there is a smart and safe way to do it." Often that is not the case. There is no way to pretend, for example, falling off the stairs. When you are hit by a car, you are still run over by a car, even if it is slower than it would be. They find the safest way to do it, but it can still hurt. ”

As Hollywood continues its thirst for bigger and better action with each box office success that passes, Holmes and Radcliffe feel it is time for the specialist community to be recognized by the Academy of Film with an Oscar for work category. they did to do what they do.

"I literally broke my neck because people sit in front of a screen and want to go," It was a good trick, "says Holmes." Olivia Jackson lost an arm and paralyzed half of her body in a Demonic resident production that did not have an insurance policy to cover it. We risk our lives for entertainment, so it's kind of ridiculous when all the other departments are recognized and we aren't. "

"If you can't see the art of a brilliant stunt scene, you're just not looking hard enough," says Radcliffe. "I think there is snobbery, but specialist work is an art form, and doing it well and doing it safely is very, very difficult."

Radcliffe acknowledges the argument that incentivizing stunt artists to be bigger and bolder in pursuit of an Oscar carries its own risks. "But when you go through what happened with Dave or Olivia, or with the many people we've spoken to who have had serious things happen to them, you realize they've all put their bodies on the line to do the things we love" . It seems crazy not to recognize that. "

Still, Academy Award nominations are decided by peers in each of the various categories; actors nominate actors, costume designers nominate costume designers, etc. And stunt artists can, of course, recognize the exceptional work for its technicality as much as for its showmanship. "When you see something that pairs well, the choreography is great, the individual stunt elements are also good, you know how much has been invested in that," says Holmes. "I watch movies all the time. Not only because I love them, but because I now live in a wheelchair, I can lose myself in them. A great stunt sequence in a movie – the way it flows is brilliant to me. And I can see both sides, as a member of the audience and as someone who has participated and has done so. ”

For Holmes, the exercise of recording the podcast has been cathartic, especially as his condition worsens. "My job now is to live with my disability," he says. "It is a full time job because it is constantly changing, neurologically. There is no stability. As the podcast progressed, my spinal injury deteriorated. So I am very happy that the podcast captured a little more of the old Me. I'm glad we had that time to get together when I was in better shape. "

Still, he says, “There are people living much worse in this world right now. So I consider myself very lucky. ”

the Cunning Tricks The podcast series can be downloaded here.