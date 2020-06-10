Daniel Myrick's "Skyman" UFO photo lands on Gravitas Ventures; Watch the trailer – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Skyman, Written and directed by Blair's Witch ProjectDaniel Myrick has been acquired by Gravitas Ventures, which will release the sci-fi UFO image in theaters starting June 30 and on demand next week. It is the first feature film since 2008 The objective for Myrick, who with Eduardo Sánchez co-wrote and co-directed the found horror film classic that defined the genre of 1999 Blair Witch Project

Skyman, which had its world premiere at the 2019 Austin Film Festival, begins its story in 1987. Just days after his tenth birthday, Carl Merryweather rocked the local news community when he claimed he was visited by an alien life form. . Despite other alleged sightings reported that same night, skeptical authorities ignored the claims. Now, nearly three obsessive decades later, Carl (portrayed as an adult by Michael Selle) is on a mission to reunite with the being he calls "the Skyman" to not only prove skeptics wrong, but also find his true sense of purpose.

Nicollete Sweeney and Faleolo Alailima also star. Joseph Restaino, Myrick, Anthony Pernicka and William Surgeon are producers.

Check out the trailer below.

"I grew up in an age when conversations about UFOs, Bigfoot and the" Devil's Triangle "were all the rage and were inspired by the personal experiences of many people not unlike Carl Merryweather," said Myrick. "Whether you believe in the legitimacy of these accounts or not, they reveal a deeper human truth that I find quite compelling and speak to the idea that many of us are seeking something greater than ourselves, and I am excited to finally bring a bit of that mystery to the big screen. "

Gravitas senior acquisitions manager Nick Royak negotiated the deal with producer Joseph Restaino of Hungry Bull Productions.

Here is the trailer for Skyman, whose music is composed by Don Miggs and Billy Corgan from Smashing Pumpkins.