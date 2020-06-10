Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson "stunned,quot; by FEMA tornado damage declaration of disaster denial – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – FEMA on Wednesday denied the state's appeal for a major disaster declaration for damage caused by storms Oct. 20-21, 2019 that hit North Texas, including the EF-3 tornado that swept through North Dallas.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson sent letters last week to Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz to draw their attention to the impasse with FEMA.

Without FEMA reimbursement for tornado damage, Dallas taxpayers face $ 45 million in uninsured losses

In April, Gov. Greg Abbott formally appealed FEMA's original denial of the major public assistance disaster declaration request for Dallas and Erath counties following severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in October 2019.

The governor sent a letter to FEMA asking the federal government to reverse its decision and provide much-needed assistance to local governments and nonprofits for infrastructure and recovery efforts.

Mayor Johnson released the following statement Wednesday night about the denial:

"I am amazed at FEMA's decision and extremely disappointed that our request for assistance has turned into a bureaucratic game at the federal level, one that leaves Dallas taxpayers in distress for tens of millions of dollars in damages while we are still facing a pandemic. " The EF-3 tornado that hit north Dallas on October 20, 2019 was clearly a major disaster. Anyone who saw the remains on the morning of October 21 could attest to that.

"I thank our Congressional delegation, including Senators Cornyn and Cruz, for their defense on our behalf. I have already spoken to Senator Cornyn, who told me that he is not willing to give up seeking relief for our city. We will continue to fight for justice for Dallas taxpayers. ”

Here is the letter from FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor to Governor Greg Abbott explaining the denial: