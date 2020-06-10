Dallas Fire Department Asks for Extra Help Fighting Home Fire as Area Temperatures Rise – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Dallas firefighters battled the intense flames and heat as they fought a fire in a three-alarm house in North Dallas on Tuesday afternoon.

Strong flames and smoke were fired from the ceiling when crews first arrived on the scene in the 17000 block of Woods Edge Drive near Misty Lake Crossing just after noon.

There were no reports of injuries, but DFR requested additional crews due to the flames and heat.

It is not yet known what may have caused the fire.

An elderly couple indoors escaped unharmed with their two dogs after noticing the fire at the rear of the home, which is valued at $ 1.5 million.

Firefighters worked to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent homes in the gated community.

Download the new Up News Info DFW application