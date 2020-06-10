Dallas City Council Note Says Some Law Enforcement Duties Could Be Better Taken Through Community Investment – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Ten Dallas council members have signed a memorandum asking the city to reimagine public safety.

"We ask that you present options to reallocate public safety funds …," the memo says, calling the City Manager T.C. Broadnax will redirect dollars from the police department.

The city plans to hold a budget workshop next week, during which council members say they want to hear new ideas.

“We have increasingly asked our law enforcement officers to perform tasks beyond the scope of their role as police officers. Some of these duties are social problems that are not best resolved by policing, but rather by meaningful and equitable community investment, "wrote council members.

Some examples they offered include fixing streets and sidewalks, creating job training programs, and improving access to affordable housing.

"This is not an attack on the police," said council member Adam Bazaldua, who signed the memo. "I think this is a turning point in our country and I think this will be the strongest action towards equity that a city council has taken in our city."

Only four council members did not add their names to the letter.