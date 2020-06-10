Dalai Lama will release the first music album on his 85th birthday

Instagram

Created in collaboration with his student Junelle Kunin, & # 39; Inner World & # 39; presents the voice of the Tibetan spiritual leader singing mantras and prayers with music.

Up News Info –

The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, the Dalai Lama, will be 85 years old by releasing his first music album.

The album, "Inner World", features the voice of the Dalai Lama singing mantras and prayers with music and will be released on July 6, the day he turns 85.

"Inner World" was created in collaboration with her student Junelle Kunin, who spent five years working with a small team to bring her to life alongside her husband, producer and composer, Abraham Kunin, and musicians, including Anoushka Shankar who performs on the track, "Ama La".

<br />

In a press release, the Buddhist leader says, "Music has the potential to transcend our differences. It can bring us back to our true good-hearted nature."

The net proceeds from sales of Inner World will go to the educational and spiritual programs chosen by the Dalai Lama Foundation.

<br />

A song from the album, "Compassion," which features the Dalai Lama reciting the Buddha of Compassion mantra, debuted on Tuesday, June 9.