Dakota Johnson to Lead Amazon Queen Rodeo Queen ’Series – Up News Info

Dakota Johnson is linked to executive products and stars Rodeo Queen, a fake-style comedy, that Amazon Studios caught in a competitive Platform One Media situation in association with TeaTime Pictures for the development of the series. Christy Hall, co-creator and executive producer of Netflix I'm not fine with this, created the series and will serve as a showrunner. Portlandia Co-creator Carrie Brownstein is directing.

The new series, which will soon open in its writers' room, follows a set of Rodeo Queen contenders as they compete for the coveted crown.

Johnson is an executive producer through her production company TeaTime Pictures, along with her producing partner and TeaTime co-founder Ro Donnelly, as well as Elisa Ellis.

Johnson can currently be seen alongside Tracee Ellis Ross in The high note and has next Friend, opposite Jason Segel and Casey Affleck. She recently joined Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde on New Line & # 39; s. Do not worry honey, which Wilde also directs, as well as Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut The lost daughter, with Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Peter Sarsgaard. She is represented by Untitled Entertainment and WME.

Hall, who is writing the film adaptation of Stephen King's psychological horror novel, The girl who loved Tom Gordon, for Village Roadshow Pictures, she is represented by LBI Entertainment and Morris Yorn.

Brownstein, who was most recently seen in the Sundance movie The Nowhere Inn, is the winner of the Peabody Award and multiple Emmy nominees for Best Writing for a Variety Series for IFC Portlandia the sketch series, which she co-created and co-starred with Fred Armisen. Additionally, she is slated to make her directorial debut with the upcoming Fairy Godmother For MGM Brownstein he is represented by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.