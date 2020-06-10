Cynthia Bailey is back in Atlanta and proudly tells fans that she voted.

Cynthia Bailey is back in Atlanta, and she proudly announced to her fans and followers that she voted. Check out her post on social media below.

‘Back on the A! 🍑 I made sure to be awake and early to vote today. Make your voice count and please go vote. The polls close at 7pm! 👊🏾🇺🇸 #vote # georgiaprimary2020 #blm ’, Cynthia captioned her post.

A commenter said: ‘The big one is yet to come. We have to have a change in November. Our country will not survive 4 more years of this lack of leadership. "

Someone else posted this message: "Vote as if your life depended on it!" Sadly for people of color yes! "

Another follower said: ‘Vote the crazy, from Ireland, there has never been so much racial tension since he was in power. I saw one of his rallies in 2016 and his security told a Mexican journalist to go back where he came from and forcibly removed him, we pray that he does not reach the second term. "

A commenter posted: ‘Thanks for leaving and voting !!! God's blessings! "And another fan said," Absolutely beautiful Black Queen. "

Someone welcomed Cynthia to Atlanta and said, ‘Welcome home 🏡 @ cynthiabailey10! We miss you. & # 39;

Apart from this, Cynthia impressed her fans with a video showing unity and love. Check out the clip he shared on his social media account below.

Re #repost @bscott via @complex #blacklivesmatter People united for what is right and as ONE. We are all in this together. THIS IS AMAZING "Cynthia captioned her post.

Also, Cynthia mentioned Breonna Taylor on her social media account a few days ago when it was supposed to be her birthday.

Fans really appreciated the fact that Cynthia made this post and made sure to praise her as if there was no tomorrow in the comments.



