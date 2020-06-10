Cubs' enigmatic reporter tweet about draft pick

USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale has yet to offer an explanation for a tweet he sent out Wednesday night that some interpreted as offensive toward Cubs first-round draft pick Ed Howard.

Nightengale, an MLB rhythm veteran, wrote: "The #Cubs recruits Ed Howard, yes, showing action instead of sacred words."

The Cubs have been vocal leaders in support of Black Lives Matter among MLB teams during a national surge of anger at police brutality. Howard is black and outspoken about the need for baseball to revive his portfolio of black athletes.

Many people, then, are viewing Nightengale's tweet as a suggestion that the Cubs selected Howard because of his race. As of the post, it received a ratio of 636 responses (mostly negative) compared to just 47 retweets and 423 likes. Again, you have yet to clarify your intention.

Howard, voted No. 16 by the Cubs in the 2020 MLB Draft, is an Illinois high school shortstop.

While Chicago once appeared in the infield in the years to come, the trade and mediocre performance beyond Javier Báez leaves a gap for a player who changes the franchise to make a difference. However, as a high school graduate, it could take several years to reach the big leagues.

Below is a selection of responses to Nightengale's tweet:

