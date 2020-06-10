CSU Rams & # 39; Rocky Mountain Showdown vs CU Buffs could be the beginning of the end

From the start, spending $ 220 million on a football stadium that Fort Collins never wanted and Colorado State really didn't need was an outlandish ego trip, so the Rams could brag about inviting the CU Buffs to campus for a game.

It is a stadium that made little economic or football sense before the coronavirus attacked and made it less likely that fans would choose to cross the street, let alone drive from Denver, to see the Rams crash and attack.

And now, before his third birthday, the stadium glows in the sun like a great white whale, as the clock strikes September 5, when the Rams are slated to host the Buffs at a Labor Day weekend party. that only COVID-19 knows how many revelers could be allowed to attend.

"For the department's financial peace and short-term well-being, the ability to open that game with close capacity or a multitude of capacity would be very helpful to us," CSU Athletic Director Joe Parker said Wednesday.

How big is the start of the season against the Buffs? It may not only make or break the CSU soccer season, but it could be the beginning of the end for the Rams as a big soccer program.

With the secondary market ticket price of over $ 500, the showdown against Colorado is the only game that really matters on CSU's sports calendar.

"There's certainly a lot of interest in that game. We haven't played CU here at Fort Collins since 1996," said Parker.

Nearly half of the Rams' annual sports budget is subsidized by student fees and institutional support, money that could be more pleasantly wasted if current CSU Chancellor Tony Frank had bought a supply from everyone on the Fort Collins campus pizza for life instead of chasing football glory. It's crazy to believe that cute little Rams will ever sit at the big boy's table next to Ohio State or Alabama.

What part of the idea that this state doesn't care about college football doesn't a smart man like Frank understand? For $ 220 million, the least CSU could have done is build a facility as conducive to drinking beer at a tailgate party as the old Hughes Stadium was.

The logic of building and coming applied to the Canvas Stadium was always faulty engineering, because nothing sells like winning, and Sonny Lubick hasn't won a game for the Rams since 2007. Mike Bobo is a good man as you will always find training at Fort Fun But his walking roles were as good as those ended after a loss to Boise State in the last home game of last season, because only 12,324 fans scattered in the snow-covered seats of Frank's madness. .

From television earnings to the move toward college quarterbacks who benefit from name, image, and likeness, the gulf between those who have and those who don't have in sports seems destined to become a sinkhole for CSU. As a soccer program, the Rams already have more in common with the Northern Colorado Bears than the Clemson Tigers.

The coronavirus has struck the first blow, hitting the Rams over the head with a reality check that they have ignored for far too long. According to Parker, each CSU soccer player's nasal swab test for COVID-19 currently costs $ 85.

On a campus where passion for athletics doesn't come close to the levels found in fine academic institutions like Notre Dame or Duke, expenses to keep student-athletes in all sports, from soccer to volleyball, safe and healthy during a pandemic will seriously affect CSU's athletic budget.

"I think it will probably be a six-figure line when we finally get to the full methodology of how we are going to address it over the course of a full academic year," said Parker.

That is $ 100,000. For starters. Just to get CSU athletes on the field, the court or in the pool.

Are you a Colorado State or CU student excited to put on a mask to watch the Rams and Buffs play soccer? I'm so excited and crazy about pigskin that I wouldn't let a big, bad pandemic stop me from being there in person.

But Parker can't say for sure if any of us can attend the game, as the ever-changing health regulations at & # 39; Rona Age & # 39; they force you to contemplate scenarios that could see the Canvas Stadium filled anywhere from 100% to 25% capacity (or less).

"The first priority will be people who have secured season tickets if we have to physically distance themselves," said Parker.

Cruel by nature to humans and companies alike, COVID-19 takes advantage of the weak, shows no mercy towards the sick and accelerates the disappearance of the unsustainable.

We hope and pray that the coronavirus does not kill the possibility of 40,000 registering at Canvas Stadium on September 5, filling the belly of that great white whale to the brim, as the CU soccer team sets foot in Fort Collins for the first time since then. nineteen ninety six.

Because, if we're honest, a silly dream that a $ 220 million football stadium can make the Rams an elite soccer program is weak, sick, and unsustainable.