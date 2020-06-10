CSU Athletics prepares for possible 20 percent cut to 2020-21 operating budget – Up News Info

Colorado state sports programs are not in danger of elimination due to the coronavirus pandemic, sports director Joe Parker said, but the Rams are preparing for a possible 20 percent cut in the department's operating budget.

At a press conference with journalists Wednesday, Parker discussed a variety of issues after the CSU Board of Governors approved the school's overall budget for the 2020-21 school year, which cited the need for $ $ funding cuts. 17 million for college amid a tuition freeze.

Parker said the exact financial impact on CSU's athletics is unclear with the NCAA and health authority decisions looming during the soccer season this fall. The sale of tickets is an important source of income for the department, and the season opening of September 5 vs. CU at Canvas Stadium is less than three months away.

"There is still uncertainty in our ability to generate revenue based on the size of the crowd and what will be acceptable the moment we host games," Parker said. "We are planning operational cuts of up to 20 percent in our operating budgets, and we may have to adjust as the information becomes apparent to us once the year begins."

A dire economic future has led other schools across the country to eliminate individual sports programs, such as Akron, the Appalachian State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, East Carolina, Furman, and Old Dominion.

The Rams currently offer 16 college sports, however, which is the minimum requirement to maintain D-I status with the NCAA. Parker said cutting sports programs "has never been part of the discussion, as we have planned to contain the costs."

Could coaches be feeling the financial crisis?

"Right now, I don't think (the board of governors) is looking at licensing," Parker said. "I have not received complete information on the meeting and the results of the impact on athletics. I think there is also interest in trying not to reduce the salaries of the faculty or staff of the university.

"But I will say that, whatever it takes, there has been a willingness on the part of all of our staff, every coach that is in our employment agreement, to do whatever it takes."

CSU's volunteer soccer trainings began Monday with 35 athletes returning to campus, all of whom stayed in the Front Range during the pandemic. Each received a COVID-19 admission test prior to launch for outdoor team activities. Parker said he is "very optimistic." CSU sports will resume as scheduled for the fall with new health and safety guidelines.

"We have been working on a very organized timeline," Parker said. "Things in northern Colorado have been very positive and favorable, I think, relative to other markets. … We are encouraged by the first steps we have taken. "