Crowds gather to witness George Floyd's funeral procession in Houston – Up News Info

– The farewells are already hard. But even when adding extreme heat by pushing 100 degrees, plus a long stay sitting in the sun, a dedicated group of several hundred still couldn't wait to personally say goodbye to one of Houston's own, George Floyd.

Xavier Bradley was joined by his wife, Anais, and one of their three children.

"To be a part of George Floyd's homecoming, yes, I couldn't miss it," said Xavier Bradley.

Umbrellas in hand for shade, they settled along Cullen Boulevard in Pearland, not far from the Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery, George Floyd's final resting place.

The number of people lining the road made it look like a parade was scheduled. Many wore shirts with photos of Floyd. The handwritten signs say "I can't breathe,quot; and "The life of black lives."

Some people said they turned up late in the morning to get a good view of Floyd's funeral procession, even though the procession itself was not scheduled to start until 1 p.m. as soon. Floyd's emotional celebration of life ended in nearly four hours, and the procession did not begin until 4 p.m. Houston resident Keith Wilson was present

"Everyone had things they could be doing right now, but today we take the time to be here to show our respect for our father and brother George Floyd," said Wilson. "There is so much love here, so much love and support."

Along the last mile of the procession route, police officers prepared to close the way. As the crowd continued to grow, a smaller group stood in front of the Fountain of Praise Church, hoping their mere presence would be felt as Floyd's family entered his funeral.

Donald Bowman, who made the five-hour trip from Dallas, is still trying to understand why he felt called to be out of the church. Part of him hoped it would calm the anger within him.

"This was totally different for me to come and contribute in a way that I feel is one of the last desperate ways to speak nonviolently," Bowman said.

Before visiting Houston, Bowman went to Minneapolis to see the intersection where Floyd's deadly arrest occurred. The area around East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue has become a powerful memorial site, where people of all races and backgrounds gather daily to reflect, find peace, and listen to others. Bowman felt a sense of relief there that he did not expect.

“They hugged me, they hugged me. I mean (there) were children. It was different, and I needed to see that. And it was something I wanted to convey to people who couldn't have been there, ”Bowman said.

When Floyd's coffin approached his final resting place at approximately 4:30 p.m., he was transferred from a hearse to a horse-drawn carriage. It was a bittersweet tribute that many wanted to witness, creating a sense of solidarity that they hope will continue.

"All colors, race, age, everyone and we are here together," said Anais Bradley. "We are together and it is a good thing. You just need to start from this day, we all need to unite and be together as one instead of dividing."

Fifteen-year-old Leah Chanette said her family reached the procession route at 10 am When Up News Info asked her older family members for a comment on Floyd's death and participation in the procession, it was Chanette who spoke for them. . She said being there was not just a sign of respect for Floyd's family, but a statement against the injustice that led to his death.

"This is a cause that means a lot to me because I am a little irritated with all the brutality and racism that is happening here, and I just want to be part of this story," said Chanette. "I am willing to make any sacrifice to make a small statement on this."