CrossFit founder resigns after violent reaction to George Floyd's tweet

The founder and CEO of CrossFit will resign after his tweet about George Floyd sparked a backlash on social media and a wave of affiliated gyms cut ties to the company.

Reebok also dropped its affiliation with CrossFit this week.

Greg Glassman said on the CrossFit Inc. website Tuesday night that he would withdraw. Glassman previously apologized for the tweets that sparked outrage online by connecting to Floyd, an African-American man who was killed by Minneapolis police, and the coronavirus pandemic in a tweet. He said he had made a mistake and should have been more sensitive, but he denied being racist.

"On Saturday I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members," Glassman said. "I can't allow my behavior to get in the way of HQ or affiliate missions."

Glassman's exit may have been sealed after Buzzfeed posted a Zoom call he held with some CrossFit affiliates in which Glassman said, "We are not mourning for George Floyd, I don't think I or any of my employees are. " Buzzfeed said he received the recording through his anonymous information line.

Zoom's call came hours before Glassman responded simplistically on Twitter to a post by the Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment, a health research group, that said: "Racism is a public health problem." .

" It's FLOYD-19"He responded Saturday, and in a second tweet criticized the group's,quot; failed "quarantine model and accused him of trying,quot; to model a solution to racism. "

Some 1,250 gyms have severed links to CrossFit, according to industry blog Morning Chalk Up. An anonymously-selected Google spreadsheet lists hundreds of CrossFit affiliates with links to their social media accounts, with most saying they have severed ties, or are considering doing so.

"In light of recent comments made by the CrossFit CEO, we are disaffiliating CrossFit," read a post on CrossFit Central's Instagram account in Austin, Texas. "We are resolute in our anti-racist beliefs and stance against police police brutality. We stand in solidarity with the black community. "

The CrossFit Central post echoed the sentiments of hundreds of other gyms around the world in what has been a surprisingly quick reaction against CrossFit.

According to the CrossFit website, the annual membership fee is $ 3,000, allowing gyms to use the CrossFit name, logo, and promotional materials, among other benefits.

CrossFit is based in Santa Cruz, California.

Floyd died in handcuffs after a white police officer pressed his knee to his neck for several minutes. His death sparked protests across the United States and the world.

__________________

AP writer Kelvin Chan in London contributed to this story.