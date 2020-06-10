CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman steps down after facing criticism over George Floyd's comments

CrossFit founder and CEO Greg Glassman announced Tuesday that he will resign and retire after his comments about George Floyd sparked outrage within the CrossFit community and beyond.

On Saturday, the Institute for Health Assessment and Metrics sent a tweet describing racism and discrimination as "critical public health problems." Glassman replied, "It's FLOYD-19," then taunted the research center for its work on the coronavirus (COVID-19).

It is FLOYD-19. – Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 6, 2020

Has your failed model quarantined us and are you now going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd's brutal murder sparked nationwide unrest. Quarantine alone is "accompanied at all times and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, mistrust and unrest." Thank you! – Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 7, 2020

"I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members," Glassman said in a statement shared on the company's website. "Since I founded CrossFit 20 years ago, it has grown to be the world's largest gym network. They are all aligned to offer an elegant solution to the irritating problem of chronic disease. Create CrossFit and support its affiliates and legions of professional trainers It has been a labor of love.

"Those who know me know that my only problem is the chronic disease epidemic. I know that CrossFit is the solution to this epidemic and that CrossFit HQ and its staff serve as managers of CrossFit affiliates around the world. I cannot let them my behavior remains in the manner of the missions of the headquarters or affiliates. They are too important to put them in danger ".

Ahead of his social media posts, Glassman caused a stir during a private Zoom call with gym owners, according to Ryan Brooks and David Mack of Buzzfeed News. Glassman reportedly said he and his staff would not be "in mourning for George Floyd," whose death while in police custody rekindled the national conversation about racial injustice and police brutality.

When asked by a gym owner about the company's silence amid protests in the United States, Glassman replied, "Can you tell me why I should cry for (Floyd)? Other than that, it's the white thing to do, aside from of that, give me another reason. "

Glassman released a statement Sunday saying his words were "A mistake, not a racist one, but a mistake." The apology was not enough for Reebok, who announced Monday that he would end his relationship with CrossFit after fulfilling contractual obligations until the end of the year. Additionally, some gyms and athletes stated that they will no longer be affiliated with CrossFit or CrossFit Games.

Dave Castro, who currently serves as the director of CrossFit Games, will replace Glassman as CEO of CrossFit.

"CrossFit is a community, a global community, diverse and tough," Castro said in a statement. "Each person in our community shares a common bond. We are all dedicated to a visionary and transformative approach to health and fitness. Our individual passions for that approach have forged a lasting community.

However, our community is hurt. Our shared bond brings together millions of people with different opinions, points of view and experiences. Friction is inevitable. Common ground, mutual respect and fellowship must also be inevitable. I am honored. Taking on the Role of the CEO of CrossFit, Inc. I hope CrossFit affiliates, coaches, athletes and other community members around the world do the right thing and never lose sight of the mission Greg established for all of us. "