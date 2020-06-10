CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman steps down after controversial comment about George Floyd

Roommates Greg Glassman will step down as CEO of CrossFit after freaking out a controversial comment about George Floyd on Twitter.

A few days ago, Greg responded to a tweet about racial discrimination as a public health problem, with a reference to George Floyd and COVID-19. Glassman combined the words, commenting "It's FLOYD-19," and now says he has hurt many CrossFit members with his words.

“I, CrossFit HQ., And the CrossFit community will not tolerate racism. I made a mistake because of the words I chose yesterday. My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake. "

His apology continues by saying:

Floyd is a hero in the black community and not just a victim. I should have been sensitive to that and I wasn't. I apologize for that. I was trying to get attached to @IHME_UW for their invalidated models that result in unnecessary, ruin the economy, destroy life, lock up … "

"Involving the George Floyd name in that effort was wrong."

Glassman's tweets pushed various brand partners, including Reebok and some gyms, to distance themselves from the CrossFit brand. Despite his apologies, Glassman will be replaced as CEO by Dave Castro, the director of CrossFit Games.

"I am honored to assume the role of CEO of CrossFit, Inc." Castro said in a statement. "I hope to do the right thing for affiliates, coaches, athletes and other members of the CrossFit community around the world and never lose sight of the mission Greg established for all of us."