Croc caught on family property in Bees Creek

A 3.1-meter crocodile was caught on family property in the Northern Territory.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Tourism, Sports and Culture confirmed that an alligator was removed from the Bees Creek residence yesterday morning.

A photo of the crocodile showed its glued mouth and its free limbs.

"The crocodile management team removed a 3.1-meter saltwater crocodile from a trap on a property in Bees Creek yesterday morning," a department spokesman said.

The Department issued a timely reminder to residents to be careful with the waterways.

"Saltwater crocodiles live in both saltwater and freshwater areas of the Northern Territory and you should be Crocwise whenever you are near or in a waterway at the upper end."