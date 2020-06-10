Crews working to contain 2 fires burning at Camp Pendleton Marine Corp Base – Up News Info Los Angeles

#Wood fire (Previous Zulu impact area) 3,000 acres still burned in the impact area. Recording operations have increased in size. #IndiaFire (Previous range 408) 102 burned acres. Fire crews will be hired throughout the night. pic.twitter.com/RaQhoB2nDn – Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 10, 2020

– Fire crews are working to contain two large fires in the Camp Pendleton area.

The fires started burning on Monday afternoon. The Marine Corps base at Camp Pendleton said they were monitoring the fires, but that there was no danger to base personnel / communities outside the base.

Initially, both fires were allowed to burn as impact zone fires.

A large portion of the training area at Marine Corps Base at Camp Pendleton is strictly designated as impact zones for live-fire training camps that Marines conduct on a regular basis. Due to constant training in live fires, vegetation fires in impact zones are common, but they don't always go out as most would expect, according to their website.

CPFD is monitoring fires within the impact areas. Smoke can be visible the rest of the day. There is no danger to base personnel / base communities. There are no additional updates unless it's guaranteed. Learn more about the impact zone fires below: https://t.co/pNYQWPJVBA – Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 8, 2020

"The number one reason we don't participate in impact zone fires is for safety," said John Crook, deputy director of the Camp Pendleton Fire Department. "We don't want to put anyone there if it's not necessary."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.