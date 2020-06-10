Crews working to contain 2 fires burning at Camp Pendleton Marine Corp Base – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
PENDLETON CAMP (CBSLA) – Fire crews are working to contain two large fires in the Camp Pendleton area.

The fires started burning on Monday afternoon. The Marine Corps base at Camp Pendleton said they were monitoring the fires, but that there was no danger to base personnel / communities outside the base.

Initially, both fires were allowed to burn as impact zone fires.

A large portion of the training area at Marine Corps Base at Camp Pendleton is strictly designated as impact zones for live-fire training camps that Marines conduct on a regular basis. Due to constant training in live fires, vegetation fires in impact zones are common, but they don't always go out as most would expect, according to their website.

"The number one reason we don't participate in impact zone fires is for safety," said John Crook, deputy director of the Camp Pendleton Fire Department. "We don't want to put anyone there if it's not necessary."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

