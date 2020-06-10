COVID-19 puts Great Lakes Crossing and Twelve Oaks Mall sale agreement at risk – Up News Info Detroit

Up News Info Detroit – The $ 3.6 billion Great Lakes Crossing Outlets planned sale deal in Auburn Hills and Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi is in jeopardy due to the effects of the Coronavirus on Michigan's economy.

According to the Detroit Free Press, The Simon Property Group, whose headquarters is in Indianapolis, said they plan to terminate the purchase agreement with the Taubman Centers. The Taubman property includes the remaining two mall properties they have in Michigan. Simon Property Group is also the largest mall owner / operator in the United States.

Originally, the deal was close to being made around February 9, just before the COVID-19 restrictions closed virtually all stores except those that sell essential items. When the Coronavirus restrictions arrived, the deal had yet to be completed.

A representative from Simon Properties said that due to the Coronavirus, "extreme action,quot; may be necessary to save his business. Taubman claims that Simon is legally bound by the deal and will fight it. The Free Press reports that Taubman even called a special meeting of his shareholders to approve the deal.

In a press release, Simon Property Group said the COVID-19 pandemic has had an exceptionally material and disproportionate effect on Taubman compared to other participants in the retail real estate industry. " They also added, in the wake of the pandemic, Taubman has breached his obligations, which are conditions for closure, related to the operation of his business. "

Simon claims that the sale agreement gives them a specific right to cancel if a pandemic has caused damage to Taubman's business. Taubman operates many shopping malls for top consumers and stores. That it has been affected by the coronavirus.

Erik Gordon, a professor at the UofM Ross School of Business, told Free Press that Taubman could stand a chance of winning if he fights in court. Say that Simon Property Group could do this to lower the asking price. "Companies generally lose claims that they can withdraw from a deal due to a material adverse change that affected the target company differently than other similar companies," Gordon said.

In court filings at the Oakland County Circuit Court, the Simon Property Group sought a statement that Taubman suffered a "material adverse event," in breach of the agreements in the contract. The agreement stipulated that Taubman must sell a third of its stake while retaining ownership of Taubman Realty Group LP. Taubman President and CEO Robert S. Taubman was to maintain his position as senior management.

Simon stated in his presentations that due to COVID-19, shopping malls like Taubman's will be the last places shoppers want to visit. Citing higher-income customers will favor online retailers. Which will affect shopping malls like Taubman to charge premium lease fees.

Simon also cited problems, as many mall retailers that are top anchor stores, such as J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus, and J. Crew have had to file for bankruptcy. Sears had to file for Chapter 11 protection last year, causing its store in the Twelve Oaks Mall to close.

Simon wrote in his presentation: "As a result of Taubman's failure to operate in the ordinary course, furthermore, extreme actions will be necessary in the future in an attempt to rescue his business," the presentation says. "Far from preserving jobs or helping employees, Taubman's actions will jeopardize more jobs, harm their employees, and harm the company, even as Taubman executives maintain their lucrative compensation."

In the past, Taubman fought hard to prevent a hostile acquisition by Simon in 2003. The $ 1.7 billion attempt was called off when Governor Granholm signed changes to the law in Michigan's anti-acquisition laws. titled the Michigan Controlling Stock Acquisition Law. It allowed Taubman to block the offers. Even in Lansing, it was known as the "Taubman Bill,quot;. While this was going on, the company's founder, Taubman founder A Alfred Taubman, served 91/2 months in prison for pricing in the auction house market.

SimoonProperty Group owns and operates more than 200 shopping centers and malls. Which includes Birch Run Outlets and Briarwood in Ann Arbor. Taubman has 26 shopping centers or malls nationwide.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information of Detroit Free Press contributed to this report.

Related