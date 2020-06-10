County ICU beds will run out in 2-4 weeks – Up News Info

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that film and television production may resume in the region on Friday, provided there are adequate protocols. However, department officials also revealed that the transmission rate, a key indicator of COVID-19's progress, has continued to rise.

Last Friday, Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of health services for Los Angeles County, noted that the "R" number, or effective transmission rate, appeared to be increasing slightly. According to the model, Ghaly warned: “The number of ICU beds may become inadequate in 4 weeks. DHS watches this number closely on a daily basis. ”

At the county's Wednesday briefing, Ghaly announced that the model is now "more confident" that R has "increased slightly again and is now greater than one." In 1, each infected person transmits the virus to another person and the number of infected remains stable. Above 1, the number of infected begins to increase.

Related story Major League Soccer Solidifies Comeback With Orlando Tournament, Followed By Regular Season

"Because of this," Ghaly continued, "the model predicts that the spread of COVID-19 in the Los Angeles County area will likely increase gradually over time."

The number of beds in the ICU, Ghaly reported, may become inadequate in the next 2-4 weeks. That is a time period scaled from the 4-week window he gave last Friday.

Ghaly emphasized that the department is working with hospitals throughout the county, both private and public, to help them increase ICU beds and allocate more PPE.

"I want to make it clear that … the model does not make predictions based on the estimated number of people who are away from home due to the recent relaxation of orders from health officials or related to the recent protests," Ghaly said.

When asked if the county was moving too fast with the reopening given the numbers and the model, Los Angeles County director of public health Barbara Ferrer said that if "sectors are opened with proper protocols, it can do it safely … But it depends a lot on the companies doing their part

"We are watching to make sure we don't see indicators that make us want to pause … or institute restrictions," Ferrer said.

Ghaly explained the R in more detail.

"After the introduction of the safest orders for home health officials," Ghaly said last week, "the R fell rapidly from initially around 3 to 3.5 to around 1."

"R now appears to be greater than 1 and slightly rising," he continued on Friday. "If transmission has increased, then the model predicts that we will have a continuous increase in the volume of hospital patients for the next 2-4 weeks. And we would anticipate seeing that trend (become noticeable) in the next 1-2 weeks. "

"Even with this trend," continued Dr. Ghaly, "the number of hospital beds and ventilators appears to be adequate to meet the demand of COVID-19 patients for the next 4 weeks.

But, he warned, "The number of beds in the ICU can become inadequate in 4 weeks. DHS monitors this number on a daily basis very closely."

This news comes after Los Angeles County was put on a state "watch list" Monday due to concerns about an increase in the transmission rate.