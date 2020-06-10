Cory Wharton reacts to MTV's choice to cut ties with Taylor Selfridge

Cory Wharton Says He Is "Disappointed And Saddened,quot; By MTV's Decision To Cut Ties With Taylor Selfridge.

On Wednesday, MTV announced through a spokesperson that they are "ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge," after "racist statements,quot; reappeared on social media. They explained: "MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and supports those who speak out against injustice."

Now Taylor's partner Cory is revealing that he supports his girlfriend, but has chosen to continue working with the network. "One of my favorite athletes of all time is Kobe Bryant and one of his favorite philosophies is "Control what you can control,quot;. However, what I can't control are the decisions MTV made as a company, "Wharton told E! News on Wednesday." I have not separated from MTV. That needs to be understood. I learned that burning bridges is never the solution. "

He continued: "Although I have no ill will against MTV, I am disappointed and saddened by their decision."