Cory Wharton reacts to MTV's choice to cut ties with Taylor Selfridge

Cory Wharton Says He Is "Disappointed And Saddened,quot; By MTV's Decision To Cut Ties With Taylor Selfridge.
On Wednesday, MTV announced through a spokesperson that they are "ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge," after "racist statements,quot; reappeared on social media. They explained: "MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and supports those who speak out against injustice."
Now Taylor's partner Cory is revealing that he supports his girlfriend, but has chosen to continue working with the network. "One of my favorite athletes of all time is Kobe Bryant and one of his favorite philosophies is "Control what you can control,quot;. However, what I can't control are the decisions MTV made as a company, "Wharton told E! News on Wednesday." I have not separated from MTV. That needs to be understood. I learned that burning bridges is never the solution. "
He continued: "Although I have no ill will against MTV, I am disappointed and saddened by their decision."
Cory and Taylor were supposed to star in Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor & # 39; s Baby Special on Monday, but when Taylor's comments reappeared, the network said they decided to air an episode of Catfish.
For those who wanted to see that special, Cory expressed her gratitude and promised to continue sharing a look at her family's life through other means. "As everyone knows, narrative is a very powerful tool. I feel that the narrative they want about me must be accurate. It must be true and it must be from me," he shared. "That is why I am putting all my time, energy and effort into my YouTube channel. That is where you will see my family from the inside as we build our lives together."
Meanwhile, a source tells E! News, "Many were surprised by MTV's decision because the network has been aware of their tweets from 8 years ago, but they have rehired it."
Cory's ex-girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Cheyenne FloydWe previously discussed these tweets with Selfridge in an episode of Teenage mother. According to Weekly entertainmentTaylor said to Cheyenne, "At the time, because I was younger, I didn't think it was a negative thing … I thought, 'Oh, this is funny' or something like that, but it's not. This happened a long time ago. That's my biggest mistake. I just had to grow up, honestly. I had to experience other places. "
The source says Taylor's revived statement is not an accurate description of her current beliefs. "Of course, Taylor regrets those messages and knows they are wrong, but that's not who she is today," explains the source. "She constantly works to educate herself, be better, and become and ally."
Going forward, the source says that Cory and Taylor are "focused on being the best parents for their daughter, Mila."
ME! News has contacted MTV for comment.