Coronavirus forces small businesses to think big

While the coronavirus has devastated many of Australia's businesses, the pandemic has also been the catalyst for change in regional cities, forcing small businesses to think big.

Melody Jarvis, an entrepreneur from Ipswich in Queensland, had been working at her startup, Shop My Town, for several years before the pandemic.

Shop My Town is an online marketplace for small businesses that helps connect people with local merchants.

Founders of Shop My Town, Melody and Kelby, both from regional Queensland. (Supplied)

Before the coronavirus reached the Australian coast, Ms Jarvis had been campaigning in wildfire devastated areas of East Gippsland and the south coast of New South Wales.

After witnessing the difficulties of regional cities during the fires and then again when the coronavirus spread, Ms. Jarvis decided to take the next step.

"We feel an urgent need for some funds to flow through those cities so as not to lose so many businesses," he told Nine.com.au.

In just a few months, and after many sleepless nights, Ms Jarvis launched a new online platform for Shop My Town that is now being rolled out in 50 new regions in Australia.

Shop My Town has helped many small businesses transition their online sales. (Supplied)

As part of building his own business, Jarvis worked alongside hundreds of small business owners struggling to survive two consecutive crises.

"Our cities are suffering so much right now that they are in shock," he said.

"I have been all over Australia and they have had fires that hurt people, animals, burned property, they have closed many businesses because they cannot survive this."

"It really is a crisis situation."

Shop My Town founder Melody Jervis (right) is with the owner of a business she worked with as part of her online marketplace, Shop My Town. (Supplied)

She said the pandemic has forced many companies, including her own, to think innovatively about new ways to expand and survive.

As part of her journey to expand her business, Ms. Jarvis participated in the technology company Lenovo's ThinkBook Mentorship program alongside renowned businesswoman Naomi Simson.

Shop My Town works with small businesses and local suppliers in Australian regional cities to help them thrive and connect to larger markets. (Supplied)

"The way Lenovo thinks has influenced me to start telling our companies that you should buy that computer, order your Internet, or whatever, because if you are disconnected from the world you will not be able to do it through this. & # 39;"

Jarvis said the pandemic has also caused a broader change in attitude, with more people realizing the importance and value of small businesses.

"A small business is intimately connected to its local sports clubs, families in its region, and they care a lot about their products," he said.