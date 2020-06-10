coronavirus: Apple users can now share data anonymously for their Covid-19 application – Latest news

San Francisco: Apple has updated its coronavirus detection app where users can now anonymously share data such as age and symptoms that would be used to help health officials better fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The anonymously shared data will help state public health agencies and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reports TechCrunch.

Apple in late March launched a website and COVID-19 application with a detection tool and other information about the new coronavirus pandemic. This app is different from the Apple-Google Exposure Notification API.

Apple made it clear that the data would now personally identify users and be added as an additional privacy mechanism.

Apple recently updated its coronavirus detection application with new information on COVID-19 symptoms and mask suggestions.

New symptoms that could be signs of COVID-19 include chills, tremors with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and loss of smell or taste.

Previously known symptoms of the disease include fever, cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing.

These symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is responsible for COVID-19, the CDC said.

"To help you stay informed, understand the symptoms, and take the appropriate steps to protect your health, Apple has created a COVID-19 website and an American app in association with the CDC," according to CEO Tim Cook.

