"Cops,quot; Canceled on Paramount Network

Following recent protests across the country, the long-running "Cops,quot; program has been canceled on the Paramount Network.

According to Hollywood reporterThe program withdrew from the program in response to recent protests, but now the program has been completely canceled from the network. A spokesperson for the network said: "Police he's not on the Paramount Network and we have no current or future plans for him to return. "

The show was picked up by Spike TV in 2013 after Season 25 ended on Fox. The show continued to air after the network's rebranding to what is now known as the Paramount Network.

The 33rd season of "Cops,quot; was slated to premiere on Monday, however, no new episodes have been shown since June 1. Previous episodes of the show are currently airing on WGN America and Pluto TV, however, the networks' agreement to broadcast the show expires in late June, and the network, which is owned by Nexstar, does not plan to renew it.

As many of you know, there have been protests around the world since George Floyd's death. Then Minneapolis Police They were seen on camera killing him, there have been many protests not only calling for justice to be done in his case and many other cases, but also a stop to police brutality.

THR also reports that A,amp;E also pulled last week's "Live PD,quot; episode and a source added that new episodes on Friday and Saturday are "unlikely,quot;, although A,amp;E is still evaluating things.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94