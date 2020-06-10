Conor Larkin & # 39; s Grill & Tap has closed permanently

"It is very difficult when you build something from scratch and something happens that is beyond your control," Christopher Walsh told Boston.com on Wednesday afternoon. "I didn't cause this."

The owner of Conor Larkin’s Grill & Tap, a popular bar near Northeastern University, announced Tuesday that the bar was permanently closed, as a direct result of the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

For Walsh, the pandemic could not have come at a worse time.

"March and April are when I do most of my business during the year," he said. “And unfortunately, (COVID-19) happened just before St. Patrick's Day, which is obviously one of the biggest days of the year in Boston. I had ordered all the product and everything, and then on the 16th, that was it. "

When the students started dropping out, Walsh said the entire neighborhood was "a ghost town," and takeaway and delivery didn't seem like a viable option. There were ongoing conversations about rent reduction with his landlord, who Walsh said was helpful and understanding, but ultimately the "financial hole,quot; was too big.

Walsh opened Conor Larkin & # 39; s in 2002 with the goal of creating a meeting place, a goal he said he felt had been achieved.

"It was 18 long years, and I met some fantastic and very interesting people during those years that I appreciate as an owner," he said. "I'm glad to hear that I helped create someone's memories along the line."

Still, feel the stinger of the shutter, the latest in a series of permanent closings that have been the direct result of the pandemic.

"I am really divided over this," Walsh said, expressing his appreciation for his staff and repeat customers. “It was very unexpected and it happened very quickly. No one was able to prepare for this. It was a big part of my life, and I will miss him. "

