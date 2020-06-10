Commonwealth Bank hit with a class action lawsuit over 'worthless' credit card insurance

Slater and Gordon law firm is filing a class action lawsuit against the Commonwealth Bank, alleging that Australia's largest bank sold credit cards and personal loan insurance to its clients that were of no value to them.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, is the law firm's fourth in its "Get Your Insurance Back,quot; campaign.

It recently settled a similar class action lawsuit against NAB for $ 49.5 million and also filed lawsuits against ANZ and Westpac.

Slater and Gordon are calling other clients who they think have been affected to come forward. (Slater and Gordon)

Slater and Gordon said 200,000 people were sold credit cards and personal loan insurance that protected against job loss despite being unemployed or not working full time, so it is highly unlikely that they will ever be able to claim against those policies.

"This is reprehensible behavior on the part of the bank, which has chosen to compensate only a negligible part of its clients, despite admitting that they knew that the insurance was worth nothing," said Andrew Paull, leader of the Slater practice group and Gordon.

In 2017, CBA agreed to pay up to $ 16 million to customers who had purchased the Creditcard Plus or Personal Loan Protection companion insurance products even though they were not suitable for them.

In a statement, CBA acknowledged the class action lawsuit, but did not comment. (AAP)

Paull called those efforts "a symbolic effort to protect the bank's brand, rather than a genuine attempt to repair its past wrongdoing."

Slater and Gordon noted that during the Royal Banking Commission, it was revealed that Matt Comyn, then an executive at the bank's retail banking services group and now its chief executive, had argued for the bank to stop selling insurance products in 2015.

But then CEO Ian Narev told Comyn to "moderate (his) sense of justice," and insurance products continued to sell until March 2018.

In 2017, CBA agreed to pay up to $ 16 million to customers who had purchased the Creditcard Plus or Personal Loan Protection companion insurance products even though they were not suitable for them. (AAP)

However, Mr. Comyn added that he "genuinely,quot; thought that Mr. Narev believed that the insurance was still "relevant to clients,quot; and not lacking.

In a statement, CBA acknowledged the class action lawsuit, but did not comment.

"The class action lawsuit relates to consumer credit insurance for credit cards and personal loans that was sold between January 1, 2010 and March 7, 2018," the bank said in a statement.

"CBA is reviewing the claim and will provide any updates as necessary."