Comancheros bikie dies in hospital, his girlfriend is still alive

A Comancher cyclist shot with his girlfriend in Perth on Monday night died of his injuries.
Steffon Bourke and his girlfriend of 27 years were found in a house on the Hayeswater circuit in Waikiki at 11.25 p.m. Monday, police said.
It is understood that the couple was shot in front of family members during a domestic dispute.
Neighbor Emma Hull first called the police around 11:30 p.m. when he heard a commotion on the property.
"I heard three big explosions that I hadn't heard before and a creepy scream," he told 9News.
"I haven't slept at all. Every noise I hear now makes me jump."
Police say the shooting is believed to be "an isolated incident,quot; and that there are no ongoing concerns for public safety.
Mr. Bourke's girlfriend was shot three times and is currently stable.
Bourke died today in the intensive care unit of the Royal Perth Hospital.