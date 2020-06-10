Comancheros bikie dies in hospital, his girlfriend is still alive

A Comancher cyclist shot with his girlfriend in Perth on Monday night died of his injuries.

Steffon Bourke and his girlfriend of 27 years were found in a house on the Hayeswater circuit in Waikiki at 11.25 p.m. Monday, police said.

It is understood that the couple was shot in front of family members during a domestic dispute.

A Comancheros cyclist, allegedly shot at a family gathering, died from his injuries. (9News)

Neighbor Emma Hull first called the police around 11:30 p.m. when he heard a commotion on the property.

"I heard three big explosions that I hadn't heard before and a creepy scream," he told 9News.

"I haven't slept at all. Every noise I hear now makes me jump."

Police say the shooting is believed to be "an isolated incident,quot; and that there are no ongoing concerns for public safety.

Mr. Bourke's girlfriend was shot three times and is currently stable.