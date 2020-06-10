Colors Live arrives at the Switch through Kickstarter

Colors Live – A paint app that was available on Nintendo DS and 3DS is coming to the Switch.
The set includes a stylus and uses the Switch's 3.5mm headphone jack in a unique way to record pressure sensitivity.
SonarPen in this game uses technology that sends an 8,000Hz tone through the cable and the pen tip. This allows SonarPen to accurately measure pressure. When the stylus touches the screen of the Switch, the tone is muffled and then used to measure how much pressure is applied.
The microphone on the pen records the pitch difference and then sends it through the cable to the connector for the Vivid colors The application records the sound. Although this technology is not as accurate as a Wacom tablet or Apple Pencil, it should improve Colors Live's paint accuracy.
Vivid colors It is available through Kickstarter for $ 41 USD ($ 54.90 CAD) with an estimated delivery for August 2020.
Source: Kickstarter Via: Gizmodo