Coloradons share grief over loss of children, spouses killed by police

Vicki Trujillo was carrying a cream-colored heart-shaped urn filled with her husband's ashes when she entered the courtroom on Wednesday at the Colorado Capitol.

Trujillo was there to testify about Senate Bill 217, a bill for reform and police accountability that is brought before the House Finance Committee. The bill, introduced amid the Denver protests following the murder of George Floyd, passed the Senate on Tuesday and is expected to pass the House later in the week.

Trujillo's husband, Jason Gómez, was shot multiple times by Denver police in 2007. Through tears, he urged lawmakers to pass the bill to hold police accountable.

"Maybe if this bill had been passed in 2007, Jason would be sitting next to me (instead of) in this ballot box," he said.

Colorado Democrats introduced the bill after protests erupted across the country calling for changes in surveillance. The protests were sparked by Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police, but lawmakers say the bill is not just about that, but about what's happening in this state.

The bill calls for more transparency and new controls on the use of force by police, including requiring all officers to use body worn cameras, prohibiting the use of strangleholds, and limiting when they are allowed to shoot at a person who is running away, known as the "fleeing criminal,quot; status. Police officers would also be required to intervene when they see other officers using excessive force, and the bill removes "qualified immunity," allowing officers to be sued in their individual capacities when they are accused of using excessive force.

After some changes, the bill was passed by the Senate in a 32-1 vote, garnering the support of all but one Republican.

House members say they also have amendments to the bill that they planned to discuss after the testimony, which continued late Wednesday night.

