Coloradons share grief over loss of children, spouses killed by police

Vicki Trujillo was carrying a cream-colored heart-shaped urn filled with her husband's ashes when she entered the courtroom on Wednesday at the Colorado Capitol.

Trujillo was there to testify about Senate Bill 217, a bill for reform and police accountability that is brought before the House Finance Committee. The bill, introduced amid the Denver protests following the murder of George Floyd, passed the Senate on Tuesday and is expected to pass the House later in the week.

Trujillo's husband, Jason Gómez, was shot multiple times by Denver police in 2007. Through tears, he urged lawmakers to pass the bill to hold police accountable.

"Maybe if this bill had been passed in 2007, Jason would be sitting next to me (instead of) in this ballot box," he said.

Colorado Democrats introduced the bill after protests erupted across the country calling for changes in surveillance. The protests were sparked by Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police, but lawmakers say the bill is not just about that, but about what's happening in this state.

The bill calls for more transparency and new controls on the use of force by police, including requiring all officers to use body worn cameras, prohibiting the use of strangleholds, and limiting when they are allowed to shoot at a person who is running away, known as the "fleeing criminal,quot; status. Police officers would also be required to intervene when they see other officers using excessive force, and the bill removes "qualified immunity," allowing officers to be sued in their individual capacities when they are accused of using excessive force.

After some changes, the bill was passed by the Senate in a 32-1 vote, garnering the support of all but one Republican.

House members say they also have amendments to the bill that they planned to discuss after the testimony, which continued late Wednesday night.

José Hernández and Laura Sonia Rosales spoke to the committee about the night their lives changed when their oldest daughter, Jessica Hernández, 17, was shot and killed by Denver police in January 2015. José Hernández told the committee It was difficult, but they wanted to do something to make a change.

"We are here because we hope it will make a difference, not just for us, for everyone," he said.

Representative Leslie Herod, a Denver Democrat and sponsor of bills, told the family that she could see the love they felt for their children.

"Your voice today will ensure that other families don't break like yours," he said.

During Wednesday's hearing, attendees could be heard sipping and crying as people shared their stories and their losses.

Elijah McClain's mother, a young man killed by Aurora police, Sheneen McClain, once again called for an independent investigation into the death of her son and urged the passage of Senate Bill 217.

"If they don't do better, it's going to get worse." It won't stop at blacks, "he said.

Civil rights lawyer Qusair Mohamedbhai represented several of the people who spoke about the killings of their loved ones on Wednesday, including one who received an agreement that also included some reforms.

"But what we have learned is that small incremental changes on the backs of people who are no longer with us are not enough," said Mohamedbhai. "It is not fast enough and it has been shown to be ineffective."

Police and a representative of the District Attorneys Council also testified before the committee on Wednesday, thanking lawmakers for their changes to the bill, but asking for more time to implement the training and provide more support to smaller law enforcement agencies. to equip their officers with body clothing. cameras

The District Attorneys Council has spoken out in support of various provisions of the bill, and Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said he appreciated the change that was causing police officers to sue in their individual capacities until $ 25,000, a quarter of the initially proposed limit.

The wife of a police officer also testified, urging members to think about the good officers who are blamed for the actions of the bad actors. Katie Richardson said she is proud of her new husband but is concerned that lawmakers and the media will demonize "good men and women who respect their part of the law."

"I would like to ask you, challenge you, find another profession in which the actions of a few reflect the character of the majority, where they are found guilty until proven innocent," said Richardson.

Rob Pride, national trustee of the Colorado Fraternal Police Order, said the bill needs some tweaking, but most of it is much more feasible for law enforcement than as it was first introduced.

"We are going to need a significant amount of time to train our officers," he said. "There are definitely some points in this bill, like bottlenecks, that the deadline may be immediate. But if we are going to train our officers and train them properly, we will need some time."