Colorado regulators consider new groundwater protections

Colorado regulators are considering new rules designed to protect groundwater from the time an oil or gas well is drilled until it is closed.

The hearing opened Wednesday by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is part of the ongoing reviews of oil and gas regulations mandated by Senate Bill 181, passed by the legislature in 2019.

The latest proposal before the COGCC tackles the well, or hole drilled to access oil or gas, and installed pipes and covers to inject fluids to fracture underground rocks and sand and extract oil and gas. The casings and cement that are part of the construction are also intended to ensure that no hydraulic fracturing fluids, oil or gas escape and flow into the groundwater.

Before the hearing, there appeared to be general agreement between the parties on the proposed changes. Since COGCC and the State Commission for Air Quality Control began to draft new rules, representatives from the oil and gas industry, community and environmental groups have clashed with each other and with agency staff in hearings. and meetings on how far regulations should go.

But Julie Murphy, COGCC chief of staff, said Wednesday the agency was able to consider new rules on drilling wells sooner than expected thanks to a broad consensus among the various parties.

One of the main problems for various conservation organizations is protecting groundwater that is used or could be used for drinking water, said Michael Freeman, an attorney for Earthjustice, which represents six organizations.

"The original proposal said that protected water is only relatively shallow groundwater, water that is less than 3,000 feet underground. What it did was leave all kinds of good quality groundwater unprotected, "Freeman said.

The proposal was also inconsistent with Colorado state groundwater standards, Freeman said. COGCC staff added text that says groundwater with less than 10,000 parts per million total dissolved solids in it must be protected, Freeman said.

The standard addresses the amount of salt in the water and is the same in the Federal Safe Drinking Water Act and used by the Colorado Water Quality Control Commission, Freeman said.

Water with 3,000-10,000 parts per million total dissolved solids is often called "brackish,quot; or saltier than fresh water, but can be treated for drinking.

“Every year, water wells are drilled in deeper and deeper Colorado. We can expect that we will need deeper drinking water in the future, so it is important that we protect it, "Freeman said.

The draft well rules also require further testing and monitoring of wells to ensure there are no structural problems, including leaks or cracks that can release oil, gas, or fracturing fluids flowing into the groundwater. Murphy compared the procedures to a well health check.

Dan Haley, CEO and President of the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, a trade group, said the industry has been working for a time on the recommendations made in 2019 by a multi-state body dealing with oil, gas and Water. The COGCC requested the State Oil and Gas Regulatory Exchange to review Colorado regulations to ensure the integrity of the wells.

Lynn Granger, executive director of the API-Colorado industry group, said in an email that if the rules are adopted, they will strengthen those that are among the strictest regulations in the county.