The NFL won't be on the right side of the story until it apologizes to Colin Kaepernick directly or assigns him a team, according to New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins.

In a video released Friday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell admitted that the league did not listen early enough when the players protested racial injustice and police brutality.

"We, the National Soccer League, admit that we were wrong not to listen to NFL players earlier and encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully," Goodell said in the video. "We, the National Football League, believe that black lives matter."

His words followed widespread protests across the United States (since there have been more protests worldwide) after George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last month.

The commissioner's statement also came after a video featuring several stellar players, including Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, asked the league to "admit poorly by silencing our players from protesting peacefully."

Goodell did not specifically mention Kaepernick, who has been out of the league since the end of a 2016 season that made him the first to protest by kneeling during the national anthem. Jenkins, co-founder of the Players Coalition to end social injustice and racial inequality, had a strong reaction to Goodell's video.

"I still don't think (the NFL) has got it right," Jenkins said on "CBS This Morning."

Jenkins further explained his stance.

"Until they specifically apologize to Colin Kaepernick, or assign him to a team, I don't think they end up on the right side of the story," he said. "At the end of the day, they have listened to their players, they have donated money, they have created an Inspire Change platform. They have tried to do things up to this point. But it has been one player in particular that they have ignored and not recognized, and that is Colin Kaepernick. "

Jenkins is not alone in these thoughts. Several players, like Michael Thomas of the Texans, have made similar statements. Former Kaepernick teammate Carlos Hyde also said the NFL needs to "re-sign Kaepernick,quot; in the league.