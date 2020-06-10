City Girls' Yung Miami accused of preparing Baby Daddy for filming

Instagram

Twitter users speculate that half of the Miami rap duo had something to do with the alleged shooting considering their history of bad relationships with their ex-boyfriend.

Up News Info –

Yung MiamiJai Wiggins' dad was injured in an alleged shooting. The news came out on Monday June 8 that the father of the City girls Star's son Jai Wiggins Jr. was shot over the weekend.

While the comment from the Instagram post about the alleged shooting was quickly flooded with prayers for his quick recovery, Yung, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, remains silent about the incident. Considering her history of bad relationships with her ex-boyfriend, many soon concluded that she was involved in the shooting and harassed him.

Details of the alleged shooting are still scarce, but judging from an Instagram post by Jai's sister, it appears to be fine. "Father, thank you, we love you," wrote @juicydelise along with a photo of Jai with her son.

Yung broke up with Jai in June 2015 allegedly due to his violent behavior. She has often opened up about her problems with her baby daddy, claiming that he harassed her, harassed her, and even threatened to rip her hair extensions off her head. In 2019, Jai was sentenced for violating a court order. She had to re-enroll in a domestic violence offender assessment and intervention program and take parenting classes.

Yung herself was involved in a shooting last August after Kodak Black He threatened to hit the then-pregnant raptor from his cell. She was sitting in her Mercedes-Benz SUV in a North Miami-Dade music studio when the shooting erupted.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the 26-year-old star said he ran for cover when the shots rang out. "I don't know where they came from," she can be heard saying in the video. Fortunately, she escaped the shooting unscathed and later gave birth to her daughter with Chief Quality Control Officer Honcho Pierre "Pee" Thomas in October.