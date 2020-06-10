CIBC saw a 250 percent increase in digital banking among seniors in April

According to the CIBC, a large number of older people have switched to online banking options during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the month of April, the Canadian banking giant says it saw a 250 percent increase in customers age 65 and older who subscribed to digital banking.
Since older people are at increased risk of contracting the virus, they have been advised to stay home as long as possible. However, many of us likely have that stubborn grandfather or other older family member who ignores social distancing advice. Therefore, it is good to see that some older people are at least reducing their outings to the bank.
To assist seniors, CIBC says it has eliminated wire transfer fees for older customers (retroactive to May 1, 2020) on all personal checking accounts. Additionally, the bank launched the CIBC Seniors Support Center to provide seniors with a dedicated resource for online banking.
Beyond digital solutions, CIBC notes that it also offers priority phone routing and priority service to seniors in banking centers, should they require in-person assistance.
Source: CIBC