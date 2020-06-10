Chris Brown's baby mom, Ammika Harris, finally explains why her son, Aeko, has blonde hair.

Through social networks, Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend shared an adorable photo of her baby. Brown, 30, and Ammika Harris, 26, share a baby named Aeko Brown.

Ammika used the title to confirm that baby Aeko is blonde. And a fan had this question: "Where do you get your blonde gene from?" Ammika replied, "From your meme."

This follower wanted to know who MeMe is and asked, "MeMe Mom Breezy or your other grandmother?"

MeMe is the nickname that Joyce Hawkins, who is Chris's mother, received from her granddaughter, Royalty Brown.

A follower shared, "Her blonde is cute, but she better not turn as yellow as Drake's son."

This person said, "He looks a lot like you and Chris loves interlacing," it is amazing how fair it is, the Asian gene is profound, "you are a Blasian and Cherokee beauty."

This sponsor stated: “I am amazed at the way you speak as confidently about their lives as if you knew the truth. You are so involved in someone's life that you have no idea that their madness is focused on you, and what is essential in your life unless you really hear it from the horse's mouth, it actually turns into gossip and rumors. " .

A source said Hollywood life The couple has been trying to rekindle their romance, adding: "Chris and Ammika have reconnected during this quarantine because they can focus on each other without so much distraction from the outside world." Chris and Ammika were going through a lot when she went to Germany, so being isolated has allowed them to get to know each other again. They've always been on FaceTiming so Chris can see Aeko and get updates on how his son is doing, but he and Ammika are connecting more as well, and this time apart it's been perfect for them. "

The source revealed: “Chris and Ammika have become much more aware of each other through this isolation from each other than would likely be the case if it had not happened at all. They are embracing how to work together for the benefit of Aeko, and flirting with each other from afar has definitely made the saying, "absence makes the heart grow more loving,quot; is something real that they are taking seriously. He has been very fluid and sweet between them with all the circumstances, since they are solving everything in a positive way ".

Ammika has built an interesting niche for herself on social media.



