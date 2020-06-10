Candace Owens criticizes Lance Bass for calling her & # 39; Fraud & # 39;

Instagram

The conservative political commentator replies to the former NSYNC member by mentioning his boyband past, calling him "Justin Timberlake's fourth backup singer."

Candace Owens and Lance Bass They have been involved in a strange dispute on Twitter. It all started after the above NSYNC One member called the conservative political commentator for starting a GoFundMe page for a bar owner who called George Floyd a "bully."

The 41-year-old singer called the right-wing political expert a "fraud" on Facebook and linked a Business Insider article that said: "GoFundMe closed Candace Owens' account for attacking George Floyd's character, saying that she spread" falsehoods against the black community. "He also shared a NewsOne article titled," Every receipt that proves Candace Owens is a scam artist who is following the money. "

He wrote in the legend of the publication: "Anyone who uses this hole ** to justify ANYTHING is fine, a hole **. This woman knows what she says is wrong. She does it to PAY! Milo Yiannopolous fraud . #CandaceOwens is a fraud ".

Upon learning of Lance's post, Candace replied on Twitter: "Apparently, @LanceBass, known to most of us as Justin TimberlakeThe fourth backup singer from decades past has been talking about me on Facebook because he believes that any black person who doesn't support BLM is not black. Lance, you made it to the top in high school. No one cares what you think. "

She added: "Maybe when JT wins another lifetime achievement award, he will invite you to sing again. Until then, why don't you shut up? My grandfather didn't experience segregation so that one day a white boy could tell me how to behave like a good black girl @LanceBass. "

Without shutting up, Lance responded to Candace's comments: "And for the record, I would never question the 'blackness' of any black person. Despite her views. I simply called her a fraud for these reasons. .. "

"And by the way, I never said that a black person was not really black for not supporting #BLM," he continued. "Again, more lies come from your side, as always. I simply said that YOU promote racist ideologies that openly demean the black community to attract an ignorant white base. Is it clear now?"

Accusing Candace of using the opportunity to sell her book, Lance wrote: "Oh, and @ RealCandaceO: says more about you than about me that you are using this '4th string that has been a backup dancer' to call Attention to your book. And please, as if you didn't have my poster on your wall. SEE YOU. "

After Lance blocked Candance on Twitter, he seemed to reply again and wrote, "NOOOOOOOOO !!! HOW WILL I SELL MY BOOK ?!"