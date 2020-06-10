California school districts face uncertain path to reopening – Up News Info San Francisco

DANVILLE (KPIX 5) – No one knows what the school will look like when and if it will reopen in the fall, and the guidelines released by the state schools superintendent on Monday raise more questions than answers.

After three months of lockdown, Carly Juroff can't wait to join her friends on the volleyball team at San Ramon Valley High School. But the guidelines announced by the State of California to reopen classes in person don't sound like the campus life I expected.

"I am afraid of not getting a real high school experience because I will never make up for these years," Juroff said.

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond's guidelines detail the new procedures, from everyone wearing masks and checking their temperatures before entering campus, to protocols for social distancing that may require students to only be on campus two days a week.

"We are taking the approach that, as schools plan to reopen, they should open in the safest conditions for which we have information," Thurmond said.

But many parents feel that they are in limbo.

“They need some ideas of what this will be like to make some plans. I mean, it's not sustainable forever, "said Jen Juroff, who has three children in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

And school districts aren't sure what to think, either. Berkeley Unified has already said it is planning remote learning and San Francisco Unified said in a statement: "We are all eager to have answers so families, students, and staff can make plans and know what to expect at the as much as possible. "

The problem is that the state says the guidelines are not mandates, that districts are free to develop their own plans. But Troy Flint of the California School Boards Association says it's just a ploy to avoid giving schools the money they need to meet the guidelines.

"What the state says is, 'This is what you should do to keep children safe when you go back to school, but we are not going to provide you with the means to do it," he said. "So it is almost as if the School districts are set to fail. "

Some parents think it is still too dangerous to go back, while others, like Jen French, who has three children in the San Ramón schools, are so discouraged by online education that they feel she is a greater threat to their children than Covid- 19. .

"I don't want to live in fear," he said. "I'd rather my children live a life than live in fear."