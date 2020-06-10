Businesses slowly begin to open as part of Governor Walz's phase 3 plan – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It is the first ladies lunch for Rita Gaspar and her friends that she has known since high school.

"It is wonderful! I am delighted to be here, it has been a long time," she said.

She is one of about a dozen guests getting the first indoor dining experience at Birch’s On the Lake in Orono.

Owner Burton Joseph is happy to see regulars again, but says the transition to reopening has not been smooth.

"It is like opening a new restaurant," he said.

When they arrive, customers will see the emphasis on cleanliness throughout the restaurant. But Burton will see a significant loss in summer business.

Governor Walz's restrictions prevent him from seating over 25 people at a time.

"In this restaurant, at this time of year, including the terrace, we can have more than 370 people to sit," he said.

Elsie's bowling alley in northeast Minneapolis is ready for customers to refill lanes, but only half of them by now.

"We are allowing any other lanes available," said General Manager Dawn Swart. They also put plexiglass on the counters and the bowling balls will be disinfected after each use. They will also choose your ball for you.

Cinemas, swimming pools and concert halls can also reopen with 50% capacity. Although Up News Info visited several cinemas in the Twin Cities, none of them decided to reopen yet.

Even locally owned theaters said they are still a few weeks away from being ready.