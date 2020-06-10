Bushman is a "hero,quot; after finding missing teenager William Callaghan in Mount Disappointment

Volunteer Ben Gibbs, from Research in Northeast Melbourne, is an avid walker who has ventured into the mountainous terrain in the Victoria region since he was a child.

But today he transformed from a walker into a local hero, after seeing the 14-year-old boy about 100 yards from the road, or about 10 minutes from the main trail, at 11.55 a.m.

Volunteer Ben Gibbs has found the missing teenager. (Nine)

Gibbs told reporters he knew the area "really well,quot; and rummaged through thick bushes to find the teenager, who had been missing amid frost since Monday.

"This is a kind of family mountain," he said.

"I've been coming here since I was a kid. I saw where the boys were tagging where they previously searched, so I dropped a little deeper than that."

William was reunited with his family after three days of searching for the missing teenager. (Nine)

The base camp at Mount Deception after William was found. (Nine)

The bushwalker said that when he saw William, he tried to make him "relax,quot; by talking to him about his favorite television show. Thomas the tank engine.

Despite not wearing shoes or socks, Gibbs said the teenager appeared to be in "reasonable health."

"I wasn't shaking too much," he said.

"He didn't have socks on, so put him on socks and a jacket and give him chocolate."

Mr. Gibbs found the boy "just standing and looking,quot;, describing his appearance as "angelic,quot;.

The missing teenager William has been found. (AAP)

The hero then called authorities once he received a signal and asked that the helicopter stop, after the teenager began covering his ears from the loud noise.

"It didn't seem to bother me," he said.

"I heard he liked Thomas the Tank, so I told him about Diesel and stuff like that."

William has been taken to Royal Children & # 39; s Hospital for observation.

Mother Penny Callaghan said she wanted to personally thank Mr. Gibbs for finding her son.