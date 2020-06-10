Bushfire Health Impacts Research Hears Woman Died of Asthma Attack During Fire Season Near Glen Innes

The family of a young woman who died from an asthma attack caused by smoke from wildfires has presented evidence in a parliamentary investigation in New South Wales on the health impacts of the recent wildfires and drought.

Courtney Partridge-McLennon, 19, looked good when she went to bed, as the fires burned near her Glen Innes home last November.

Courtney Partridge-McLennon, 19, died of an asthma attack during the wildfire season. (9News)

"She had no symptoms and suffered, what we have been told, is a quite aggressive asthma attack," her older sister, Cherylleigh Partridge, told the consultation.

"She was found in her bed with her torch lit and her relief medicine close enough to her, so she didn't have time to ask for help. I think she probably woke up in the middle of the asthma attack."

Despite having been hospitalized for her asthma previously, Ms. Partridge said Courtney was unaware of the danger posed by smoke.

"As for your understanding of the harmfulness of smoke from wildfires, we don't have air quality monitoring the same way that metropolitan areas do. You can look outside and use common sense and get out, there's quite a lot of smoke out there, but an understanding of what the levels are, if they're dangerous, doesn't exist for regional NSW, "he said.

An investigation into the health impacts of the wildfire season is underway. (9News)

"The only air quality report that came out, for the understanding of 19-year-olds, probably existed when the South Coast Fires and Blue Mountain Fires covered the Sydney CBD in smoke. It was then that we began to hearing that the air quality was dangerous and we needed to stay indoors. "

While no official data exists, models from the University of Tasmania suggest that as many as 450 people died as a result of last summer's smoke.

Asthma Australia is calling for poor air quality to be treated with the same urgency as any other public health crisis.

"We have seen with coronavirus how we can prepare and how we can respond to emergencies," Asthma Australia CEO Michele Goldman told 9News.

Asthma advocates are urging that it be treated as a health crisis. (9News)

The research also heard about the need for air quality information to be more widely available and easier to understand, as well as a government campaign, similar to the Sun Smart campaign, to help the community use information from air quality in real time to make decisions about your day

"We need to improve to understand and respond to crises and to empower the community with the information and tools to protect themselves," said Goldman.