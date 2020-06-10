Bubba Wallace's Black Lives Matter car: Why did paint scheme No. 43 change for the Martinsville race?

Everything lined up perfectly so that Bubba Wallace could make a statement to the paint scheme in his No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet during Wednesday night's NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville Speedway.

A 26-year-old Wallace, who is the only black driver in NASCAR's top three series, has been a leader in the sport amid global protests of racial injustice after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others at the hands of police. He wore a "Black Lives Matter,quot; jersey during pre-race ceremonies last week in Atlanta and a day later asked NASCAR to ban all Confederate flags on race tracks. His next action is scheduled for Wednesday night, and it will come from his car.

Richard Petty Motorsports revealed a new opaque paint scheme for Wednesday night's race Tuesday that highlights the hashtag Black Lives Matter among other symbolic logos. As it happened, RPM had not yet sold a major sponsor for the No. 43 car in Martinsville, so the paint scheme had been TBD.

The NASCAR Cup race on Wednesday night in Martinsville is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET at FS1, but the forecast for the area required scattered thunderstorms and the possibility of rain.

RPM has not said what it would do with the Black Lives Matter car in case the Martinsville race is postponed or even canceled. The next race on the calendar, Sunday's event at Homestead-Miami Speedway, will run on an intermediate track and will require a different car than the team's short-track special at Martinsville. If Wednesday night's race is postponed, it will either run on June 17 or become a double title at Homestead.

Let's hope NASCAR can compete on Wednesday night so we can all see this beauty of a paint scheme in action.

Bubba Wallace's Black Lives Matter car

Below are a few pictures of the paint scheme to be featured on Wallace's No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro for the Martinsville race on Wednesday night.

Bubba Wallace No. 43 Car https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/36/cc/bubba-wallace-car-martinsville-ftr_1nuwakjmm27po1e71rt8zh92j4.jpg?t=-1688348118,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The image on the hood of the car of black and white hands holding each other was illustrated by a designer from Richard Petty Motorsports. The words compassion, love and understanding appear below that logo, as well as on the reading bumper.

The peace symbols in the hindquarters, located underneath the Black Lives Matter hashtags and with hands of all colors, were actually Petty's idea. The seven-time Cup Series champions in the 1960s and 1970s often featured signs of peace on the inside.

Why does Bubba Wallace have a BLM paint scheme for the Martinsville race?

Technically, Wallace's car paint scheme in Martinsville was unchanged because it was never established in the first place. In an RPM video tweeted Tuesday, Wallace explained that the Martinsville race was open in the sense that the team had not yet sold a major sponsor for the car.

"It was actually Blackout Tuesday, which was a special day and a great day for our country," Wallace said of the day the decision was made to create a blackout car. Blackout Tuesday (June 2) was organized in the music industry as a collective action to protest against racism and police brutality. Many of those who participated simply posted completely black images on their social media accounts.

Wallace continued: "An idea was generated of 'Why not run a blackout car?' I thought, 'Absolutely, that would be amazing'. Our team brought me that idea, and I jumped about her.

"We had more conversations about, 'Why not make a statement behind this and run a foundation or charity that is helping to drive the narrative and initiative of what is happening in the world today? Racial inequality. Let's find someone to align with that. Why not dive right into the root and put Black Lives Matter in the car? "

What is Black Lives Matter?

Black Lives Matter, founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of the man who killed Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, is an organization with a mission to "eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on communities black for the state and vigilantes. "

The words "black lives matter,quot; are intended to draw attention to the historical degradation of black people in the United States and have become a rallying cry beyond the organization itself, hence the hashtag.

"It's not like we're saying that no other life matters," Wallace explained in RPM's Twitter video. "We're trying to say that black lives matter, too. If we put t-o-o at the end, I think a lot more people would understand. We want to be treated equally and not judged by the color of our skin."

According to the organization's website, Black Lives Matter "affirms the lives of queer and trans black people, disabled people, undocumented people, people with records, women, and all black lives across the gender spectrum. Our network centers those who have been marginalized within Black liberation movements.

"We are working for a world in which the lives of blacks are no longer the systematic goal of disappearance. We affirm our humanity, our contributions to this society and our resistance to deadly oppression. The call for the lives of blacks matter is a rallying cry for ALL blacks live fighting for liberation. "