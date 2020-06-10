Brush fire breaks out at Sepulveda Pass – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A forest fire broke out along Highway 405 in the Sepúlveda area of ​​Bel-Air early Wednesday morning.

The Sepúlveda fire was reported just after midnight in the 1300 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, along the east side of Highway 405 south of Getty Center Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It had grown to 30 acres at 2 a.m., was burning in an old burn scar on a west-facing hillside, the fire department said.

There were no homes threatened and there were no evacuation orders at 4:30 a.m. There were no injuries.