Bruce Willis 3-Pic Deal Emmett / Furla The Killing Fields Virtual Cannes – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis has signed on to star in three more images for Emmett / Furla Films. EFF co-CEOs Randall Emmett and George Furla have made 17 movies with Willis, the latest of which is Midnight on the Switchgrass, a drama that marks Emmett's directorial debut. The film, which also stars Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch and Colson ‘Machine Gun Kelly’ Baker, had five days of shooting in March, before being forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That film is expected to resume production in Puerto Rico on June 29, pending authorizations, and Willis will remain in Puerto Rico and go into production on the first of three films. Out of death is a thriller written by Bill Lawrence that will be directed by Mike Burns. Willis will star with Jaime King. She plays a woman on a walk that witnesses four strangers commit a crime. She runs through the woods in an attempt to elude them, and enlists the help of a retired ranger (Willis). Emmett and Furla will produce with Lydia Hull. Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert will be executive producers.

Related story Hollywood Reopening: Veterinary Producer, First-Time Helmer Randall Emmett on Shuttering and Reboot of & # 39; Midnight In The Switchgrass & # 39;

The second film of the three-photo deal will be Run of the Hitman. That movie is written by Stephen Cyrus Sepher and Billy Jay. A designed mercenary speeds up the clock to stop a corrupt government official trying to take control of the mercenary organization to fulfill his own corrupt purposes. Burns also aims to direct that film.

The third movie will be Killing field, based on an original script by Ross Peacock. The life of a woman on her serene farm is interrupted when a policeman and a pair of dangerous criminals appear. That film will be sold during the Virtual Cannes Film Market.

Emmett said, "I couldn't be more excited to continue my relationship with Bruce for three other photos and more."

EFF is in pre-production in the film directed by Jamie Marshall Dog hair starring Gerard Butler; the one directed by Michael Polish Force of nature, Starring Mel Gibson, Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth, it will be released on June 30.

Willis is represented by CAA.