Black Lives Matter protests debate, economy fears coronavirus;

The Mayor of London called for an urgent investigation after rapper Wretch 32 posted a video of his father being attacked at his home by a British police officer.

The 36-second clip posted on Twitter shows police breaking into a house. An officer says "Police officer with a Taser. Stay where you are,quot; before a man, Millard Scott, 62, falls down the stairs. Then the cops are seen asking the man if he's okay.

Wretch 32 wrote: "This is how the police think they can treat a 62-year-old black man in Tottenham, but this is my father."

Warning: The video below contains content that some may face.

The 35-year-old rapper told ITV News that there has been "no progress,quot; since growing up watching his father and uncle "fight against police brutality."

"Now I have to have the same conversations (with my children) that my dad and my uncle and my grandparents and my parents had with me," he said.

Large protests have been held across the UK against racial injustice and police brutality since the death of George Floyd on May 25 by police in Minneapolis, sparking a worldwide wave of protests. Floyd was buried Tuesday in Houston after a funeral in which speakers predicted he will be forever remembered for changing history.