Black Lives Matter protester tests positive for coronavirus

A Black Lives Matter protester has tested positive for coronavirus after attending a rally in Melbourne.

The 30-year-old man marched thousands through town on Saturday and developed symptoms 24 hours later.

The non-indigenous protester was wearing a mask and was not symptomatic at the time of the demonstration, but officials fear there may be an increase in cases.

A Black Lives Matter protester has tested positive for coronavirus after attending a rally in Melbourne. Photo: the protest

People hold placards at a Black Lives Matter protest to express solidarity with American protesters in Melbourne on June 6

Health officials have said that anyone who is face to face with the protester for 15 minutes or more will be asked to quarantine as part of the normal process.

Victoria Health Director Brett Sutton, who warned people not to attend the rally, said: It is unlikely that this case was acquired at the protest, but we were all concerned about the possibility of transmission at that protest & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Dr. Sutton urged people not to attend any future demonstrations.

"We don't want people to gather in groups of more than 20 in Victoria because of the risk to others, it is my recommendation not to go and it is the law," he said.

In response to the news, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said: & # 39; People should not have gathered in those numbers for those demonstrations. By doing so, they put the health of the community at large at risk.

Critics said protesters put Aborigines at risk because they are more vulnerable to the deadly virus

That was the obvious message from medical experts about those protests. And it was very unfortunate that they proceeded the way that happened.

Black rights protests erupted across the western world in response to US protests following the death of black security guard George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Thousands of Aboriginal rights activists attended demonstrations in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide on Saturday despite health officials warning they could cause COVID-19 outbreaks.

This morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison criticized protesters and said he wanted anyone who attended future meetings to be accused of violating public health orders.

I think they should. I mean, I really think they should, because they will be kind of a double standard here & # 39; & # 39;, 3AW radio told Melbourne.

Tens of thousands of protesters marched through Australian cities in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Photo Shows: A protest in Sydney on Tuesday

"I think last weekend's problems were very difficult, but I think the people who follow him now are not about that."

"It is about pushing people to push a bunch of other trucks now, and putting the lives and livelihoods of others at risk."

He added: I saw some people say, when they attended this demonstration, "oh, I knew the risk I was taking by attending."

"They were talking about themselves, they weren't talking about the Australians who weren't there, you know, millions of quiet Australians who have done the right thing."

Morrison said the protesters had prevented further restrictions from being lifted as health officials wait two weeks to see if the protests cause an increase in cases.

Of course, raise your problem. But by doing this, they have put the entire track of recovery at risk, '' 2GB radio told Sydney.

As state leaders face mounting calls for more restrictions, Morrison said: "The demonstration last weekend is the only legitimate blocker."

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd said it was too early to know whether the protests will cause a spike.

& # 39; The incubation period for COVID-19 is five to seven days, up to 14 days. Therefore, we will only begin to see new cases if that transmission had occurred over the weekend in the next few days & # 39; & # 39;, he told ABC News this morning.

"We continue to be very cautious and obviously we need to see what happens in the coming days."

In total, Victoria reported eight new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, two in hotel quarantine and six in community transmission.

New South Wales reported zero new cases and Queensland reported one, a returning traveler.