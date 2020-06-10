Billionaires and businesses benefiting from the COVID-19 pandemic

Despite the devastating economic consequences of COVID-19 still felt around the world, some of the world's highest-earning billionaires and companies are still able to make a profit from 2020.
Among the world's five richest billionaires, the net worth of Microsoft founder Bill Gates has increased by $ 2 billion (A $ 2.8b) and the value of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has skyrocketed in the US $ 12.2b (A $ 17.4b).
Meanwhile, LVMH CEO Moët Hennessy, Bernard Arnault, has recorded a net worth loss of $ 10.6b (A $ 15.1b) thus far in 2020, and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett can lose $ 12b (A $ 17.1b), according to the index.
The gains come when COVID-19 has devastated most world economies, with the United States losing the staggering 20.5 million jobs in April alone and its national unemployment figure rising to 14.7 percent.
Among companies that have also experienced gigantic growth in value during the pandemic crisis, the international communications platform Zoom has soared in popularity.
The company's market capitalization was valued at more than $ 48.8b (A $ 69.8b) in May, which was larger than seven of the world's top airlines, including Southwest Airlines, Delta, United and Lufthansa.
Platform managers have also said their number of daily meeting participants using the program has skyrocketed to more than 300 million during the pandemic in a sign that communication worldwide is changing as a result of the blockades. national and coronavirus restrictions.
That trend is also reflected in Microsoft's Teams teleconferencing application, which has around 75 million daily users.