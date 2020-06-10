Beyonce is reportedly in talks to sign a $ 100 million deal with Disney to appear on three major projects.

TSR Coinz: Beyonce is bringing her talents to Disney, all of you! After appearing as Nala's voice in "The Lion King,quot; and creating his own soundtrack for the film, it seems like Bey may be working a bit more with the company.

According to The Sun, Beyonce is in talks with Disney to appear in three major projects for a $ 100 million purse! He will reportedly appear on the "Black Panther 2,quot; soundtrack, as well as two other movies.

"Beyonce has become a major player for Disney and is the perfect match for her brand," a source close to the situation tells The Sun. "She has worked on various projects for them, including Nala's voice on the Lion King reboot, and they are now eager to secure her for more projects."

The deal is reportedly still in the negotiation stage, but the source says Disney is investing a lot of money so Beyonce will also agree to air some of the new documentaries that will be released on Disney Plus.

"Disney has submitted a deal worth around $ 100 million, which will insure Beyonce for three major projects, including the sequel to Black Panther," confirms the source. "As part of the deal, they're also trying to get their team to agree to Beyonce voicing some of the new documentaries coming to Disney Plus."

However, Bey is not the only real member working with Disney, Roomies. If you recall, Meghan Markle also signed an agreement with the company shortly after her actual departure. Apparently, her success has allowed more projects to include Beyonce.

"After the success of having Meghan Markle voicing the right elephant on the platform, they have projects to come that align perfectly with the Beyonce brand."

Are you ready to hear more about Bey at Disney's Roomies? Let us know in the comments!