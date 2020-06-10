Beyonce is close to signing a $ 100 million deal with Disney

WENN

The studio is said to be interested in securing the & # 39; Formation & # 39; singer. for future exclusive projects after working with her in & # 39; El Rey León & # 39; and its soundtrack.

Up News Info –

Beyonce Knowles is secretly working on three new Disney projects, including the soundtrack for "Black Panthersequel, according to a new report.

Sources tell The Sun the R&B superstar, who worked with Disney bosses for the past year. "The Lion King (2019)renew and its subsequent soundtrack, is close to signing a $ 100 million (£ 80 million) deal with the film company to work exclusively for studio bosses.

"Beyonce has become a major player for Disney and is the perfect match for her brand," a source tells the tabloid press.

"She has worked on various projects for them, including Nala's voice on the reboot of & # 39; The Lion King & # 39 ;, and they are now eager to secure her for more projects."