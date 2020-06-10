Berkeley joins cities across the country by putting "Black Lives Matter,quot; murals on the streets – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY – Murals declaring Black Lives Matter have appeared on city streets as far away as Washington, D.C. and so close to Oakland, now, the city of Berkeley.

"When I saw Black Lives Matter being painted in DC, I thought we had to do it in Berkeley, we are Berkeley," said architect Yes Duffy,

He made designs for the look of the mural, and not just for this city, home of the freedom of expression movement.

"I made a quick design, all dimensions, and it's not just for Berkeley, it's for anyone in the nation or the world to use as a mural."

The Berkeley city manager has given his approval and the mural will be discussed at the city council meeting on Tuesday night.

"We are going to have some deliberations on what he is going to say outside of Black Lives Matter; we know we want to say that and I think we are going to have more conversations about the places," said District 8 Councilwoman Lori Droste. .

Possible locations include Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, across from the police station or on Milvia Street across from the town hall.

"I think it would be amazing and I would prefer him to be here." When we go to Berkeley High, we need that unit and have it right there, ”said Berkeley High student Keyanna Hardison. "It is going to symbolize a lot of unity, hope and even some of the push that we need in the future to overcome what is happening right now."

Also on the City Council's agenda Tuesday night are "Eight Can't Wait,quot; police reforms. Four of those measures are already codified within the Berkeley Police Department, including the ban on strangulation.

"I think we are all united because we are serving our community equitably," said Droste.