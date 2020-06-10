Beautiful Latina model: Stop killing black men, I want mixed boys!

A Latina Instagram model named Victoria Moore is going viral this morning, after posting a controversial Black Lives Matter post on Instagram. MTO News has confirmed that Victoria attended the BLM protest in Los Angeles over the weekend.

While at the event, she carried a sign saying "stop shooting (black men), I want mixed children." Victoria claims that she prefers to date black men and was there to support the cause.

But many black people on social media didn't appreciate his sign, and felt it was racially insensitive and inappropriate.

Here is the post:

Here are some images of the beautiful Latina model:

Los Angeles saw its biggest rally so far flood the streets of Hollywood on Sunday. According to Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, who organized the action in conjunction with BLD PWR and rapper YG, and an estimated 100,000 people attended the march.

The crowd of protesters spread seamlessly from the TCL Chinese Theater to Vine Street and beyond. In addition to the Hollywood march, dozens of other protests were seen Sunday across the city, including in downtown Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and Compton.